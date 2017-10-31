Scosche Camburg-Built Toyota Tacoma for SEMA 2017

Scosche Industries, a leading innovator of car audio installation and consumer tech products and accessories, is pleased to announce that its products will be featured in numerous special show vehicles showcased at this year’s SEMA Show. From a rugged, hard-working, great-looking array of trucks to UTV/ATVs vehicles and more, top builders and automotive industry partners selected Scosche and our products as part of their project vehicle builds.

Scosche’s headline vehicle, built by the pros at Camburg Engineering of Southern California and supported by a host of top automotive aftermarket companies, is sure to draw big crowds as it makes its debut at the Mother’s booth #62001 and after the show ends on Friday it will be in the Rockstar Performance Garage display area at the official event after-party SEMA Ignited. After that, the Tacoma is scheduled to go on tour participating in prestigious outdoor enthusiast events like King of the Hammers, Hotel Tacoma and Overland Expo.

Scosche 2017 Toyota Tacoma Overland includes these components and partners...

Scosche:

EFX 12 Audio Installation Accessories

Stereo Installation Dash Kit

MagicMount Pro Window/Dash

Revolt Dual

Heavy-Duty Universal Fire Extinguisher/BoomBottle Mount

3-in-1 Heavy-Duty Action Camera / Weather Resistant Phone Case Mount

Performance:

K&N Air Intake

Magnaflow Exhaust

Odyssey Battery

Suspension:

Camburg KINETIK Series Billet Upper Arms

FOX 2.5 Factory Remote Res. Front Coilovers with DSC Adjusters

FOX 2.5 Factory Piggyback Rear Shocks with DSC Adjusters

Deaver Leaf Springs

Armor and Bumpers:

Camburg Custom Bumper

Camburg Custom Overland Bed Rack

AMP Research Side Steps

Lighting:

Rigid Industries Lighting

sPOD 8 Circuit SE System w/HD Switch Panel

Audio:

Hertz Sound System

Sony XAV-AX100 Head Unit

Wheels and Tires:

17” KMC Wheels

287 General Tires

Recovery:

Warn Winch

Factory 55

Maxtrax

RotoPax

Misc:

Roadwire Leather Interiors

ARB Rooftop Tent

Scosche’s two headline vehicles from the 2016 SEMA Show, built by the pros at Rockstar Performance Garage of Southern California and supported by a host of top automotive aftermarket companies, will also be on display at the show – the stunning 2015 GMC Denali 2500HD Duramax featuring a Knapheide utility bed custom fabricated to be able to hold the other Scosche headline vehicle, a 2013 Can-Am Maverick 1000R. Both vehicles will be on display during the show. You’ll find the Denali in the Titan Fuel Tank Feature Spot V87 and the Can-Am in the Scosche booth – North Hall #11717. After the show ends on Friday, they will be in the Rockstar Performance Garage display area at the official event after-party SEMA Ignited.

SEMA attendees are invited to visit Scosche in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall at Booth #11717 to see our wide selection of new car audio installation solutions and mobile accessories for domestic and import cars, trucks and Jeep, and now Powersports vehicles too!

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh/skohsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.