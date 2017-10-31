Delaware Soybean Board Requests Soybean Research Proposals

Through the soybean checkoff, farmers contribute one-half of one percent of the net market value of soybeans at the first point of sale to support research, marketing and education projects.

The Delaware Soybean Board is seeking proposals to conduct soybean research. The deadline to apply is December 15.

The board is interested in proposals which address promotion and protection of yield, including genetic improvement as well as research on dealing with herbicide-resistant weeds, disease and pests. In addition, the board is interested in information regarding best production practices which allow them to continue to responsibly steward their land.

The board also is interested in proposals related to emerging markets, technology and regulation.

A full list of research priorities, guidelines and an application form are provided on the board’s website.

The Delaware Soybean Board consists of nine farmer-directors and the state Secretary of Agriculture. It is funded through the national soybean checkoff program, which assesses one-half of one percent of the net market value of soybeans at the first point of sale. The funds are collected for soybean research, marketing and education projects.

Delaware farmers plant about 180,000 acres of soybeans each year, and the crop generates approximately $60 million in value to the state. Delaware’s agricultural industry contributes about $8 billion per year to the Delaware economy.

About Delaware Soybean Board: The Delaware Soybean Board administers soybean checkoff funds for soybean research, marketing and education programs in the state. One-half of the checkoff funds stay in Delaware for programs; the other half is sent to the United Soybean Board. To learn more about the Delaware Soybean Board, visit http://www.desoybeans.org.