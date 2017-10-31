Fairfield Inn & Suites Rebrands as GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa

GTI_Logo_Stacked_Green_SML.png The GreenTree Inn team has been exceptional to work with. They have already provided our team with incredible support, infrastructure and programs, in addition to the hands-on training and systems enjoyed by other GreenTree Inn properties

GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc., the 14th largest hotel brand globally, with over 2,600 hotels worldwide, is continuing to grow strategically by opening its second U.S. franchise property this month, making this its seventh GreenTree property. The former Fairfield Inn & Suites has rebranded as a GreenTree Inn property. The 64-room property located in Mesa, Arizona, officially opened its doors on October 19, 2017, as part of the GreenTree Inn family.

GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa, formerly Fairfield Inn & Suites, serves both the transient and business travelers, catering to its guests with convenient amenities including hot breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, in-room mini-fridge, microwave & Keurig®‎ coffee maker, outdoor pool, business center and more. GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa joins GreenTree as its second franchised property, following the recently announced Prescott Valley, Arizona property, which opened earlier this month.

Kalisha LLC is the second GreenTree Inn franchisee in the United States. Kalisha has converted the former Fairfield Inn & Suites to GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa. Kalisha evaluated several options when considering their next franchise opportunity, and identified GreenTree Inn as the best fit for their growing needs throughout the Greater Phoenix region.

GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa is located close to the Mesa Convention Center, host to a large variety of events catering to several interests. While staying at GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa,travelers can enjoy shopping at the Fiesta Mall Shopping Center or local culture at the Mesa Arts Center, the largest performing, visual and educational arts center in Arizona, in addition to the Arizona Museum of Natural History, all located nearby.

“It’s with great pride that we announce our relationship with Kalisha LLC. We are excited to be working with this professional ownership group and onsite staff to bring the GreenTree experience to the sixth Arizona location. The hotel is located close to many area attractions as well as Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Hospital,” shared Kevin Brooks, managing director, GreenTree Hospitality Group. “It’s been a pleasure working with the team at Kalisha. They represent the best of what we continue to seek in new franchise owners to help us build the GreenTree Inn brand,” continued Brooks.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with GreenTree Hospitality Group as we grow GreenTree Inn & Suites Mesa. Having the backing of a new, up and coming brand like GreenTree Inn will help us grow our presence in Mesa while providing our guests with some of the unique offerings and programs including the GiveBack Rewards loyalty program. We are very excited to begin this new chapter as one of the first U.S. franchisees for GreenTree Inn. We intend to help GreenTree Inn grow in the US and we look forward to many more opportunities in the very near future,” shared Dipesh Patel.

Patel further shared, “The GreenTree Inn team has been exceptional to work with. They have already provided our team with incredible support, infrastructure and programs, in addition to the hands-on training and systems enjoyed by other GreenTree Inn properties.”

ABOUT GreenTree Inn

GreenTree Inn, a US based limited service brand dedicated to providing quality hotels in Arizona and California. GreenTree Inn is committed to practices and programs that pay respect to, and lessen our footprint on, our changing environment. Learn more about GreenTree Inn by visiting our website http://www.greentreeinn.com.

ABOUT GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc.

GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc. is a leading hotel owner, operator and franchisor with over 2600 hotels worldwide. As the 14th largest hotel brand globally, its GreenTree Inn hotels are trusted by corporate and leisure travelers seeking a product that boasts of consistent quality guest rooms and public areas.

GreenTree Inn is a growing select-service hotel brand and prides itself on delivering an affordable lodging experience to its guests. Learn more about GreenTree Inn and GreenTree Hospitality Group by visiting us at http://www.greentreeinn.com or contact us at info(at)greentreeinn.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Saye, Director of Marketing

GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc.

480-201-9671

amanda.saye(at)greentreeinn.com