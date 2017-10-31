One in four couples argue over bedroom temperature. The Peacekeeper brings couples the best of both worlds, facilitating better sleep for both partners and truly improving lives.

Today, a Kickstarter campaign launched for the Peacekeeper, the world’s first sheet combining flannel and percale in a single seamless sheet. Made from 100% cotton, the patent-pending fabric ends those all-too-common battles over the bedroom thermostat. Early-bird pricing for the campaign starts at $100 USD (retail value $180 USD).

One survey found that one in four couples admits to arguing over night-time temperatures. Founder Thomas Danaher questioned why millions of couples with different temperature preferences use sheets made from just one fabric. The concept for the Peacekeeper was born.

“The Peacekeeper brings couples the best of both worlds -- warm plus cool in one sheet. It’s complex sheet technology that provides a simple solution,” said Danaher. “Peacekeepers help both partners sleep better and truly improves lives. Don’t roast or freeze, you both can be pleased.”

Traditionally, the solution for couples with different temperature preferences was a messy mix of comforters and sheets which results in one partner sweating, freezing, or heading angrily to the couch. Other solutions like dual-temperature mattresses, pads or electric blankets are usually expensive and made from synthetic materials. They emit ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) fields at close proximity to the body that can penetrate the body several inches for several hours at a time.

The key to the Peacekeeper is the patent-pending seamless weave innovation - both fabrics are woven simultaneously on the loom to create one sheet. The toasty flannel half insulates for a warm cozy sleep, while the breathable percale half ventilates for a cool airy sleep.

The pillowcases are made with Peacekeeper flannel on one side and Peacekeeper percale on the other, so both sleepers can mix and match different temperature combinations while sleeping on either the warm or cool side of the bed. For solo sleepers whose temperatures change at night, the Peacekeeper provides an easy switch between warm and cool sides.

Peacekeepers are machine wash and dry, and come in queen, king, and California king sets. Matching duvet covers are available to make the Peacekeeper Complete Bed.

Thomas is an inventor, having 8 patents to his name. He pioneered flannel sheets while in college. Thomas and his wife Mallory became the largest flannel sheet supplier in the USA, supplying all of America’s biggest retailers. In 2015 they formed Perfectlinens, an online sheet retailer that scientifically evaluates sheets for how they feel to the touch.

“After decades in the sheets industry, we know what goes into great sheets. We’re constantly looking to innovate,” said Danaher. “Also, Mallory and I have been married for 25 years—we know the value of compromise. The Peacekeeper really embodies that.”

The Peacekeeper campaign runs from October 31, 2017 to December 8, 2017, with a delivery date of early 2018. For a full rundown of the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter page. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Allison Aitken.

