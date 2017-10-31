ZIA TFN Nicotine Gum The biggest innovation within the nicotine market in recent years has been the development of synthetic nicotine

Vincent Schuman, CEO of Next Generation Labs announces the development of ZIA™ TFN Nicotine gum, the world’s first non-tobacco nicotine gum. Designed as a product for adults, ZIA gum offers a recreational synthetic nicotine alternative to cigarettes, vape products and other forms tobacco products.

TFN Nicotine®, developed by Next Generation Labs, is the only test-verified, non-tobacco derived synthetic nicotine offering. Due to its clean taste-notes, products developed using TFN nicotine benefit from a virtually taste-less base, allowing manufacturers to create vibrant and unique taste profiles for their products. As a result, ZIA is a great tasting nicotine gum that offers the same nicotine satisfaction as any tobacco-derived product containing nicotine.

ZIA gum is the first significant change to the nicotine gum category in years, with attractive high-end packaging, the product boasts great taste impact. The patented Tobacco-Free Nicotine allows adult consumers to have a positive product experience while using a highly satisfying gum. The gum is set to be in market in early 2018, and is anticipated to shake up the nicotine category with a national launch in over twenty thousand convenience stores around the country.

Vincent Schuman, CEO of Next Generation Labs comments: “As the global nicotine gum industry continues to grow, adult consumers are searching for new and innovative products that offer the perfect balance of taste and nicotine enjoyment. The biggest innovation within the nicotine market in recent years has been the development of synthetic nicotine, which has grown in popularity among adult vapers – now we’re proud to expand synthetic nicotine offerings with the development of a truly great tasting synthetic nicotine gum.”

ZIA Labs and Next Generation Labs plan to launch ZIA gum in early 2018, it will be available in a 10-count package with each piece gum containing 3 mg of pure TFN® nicotine.

To learn more about ZIA™ Gum and Next Generation Labs, visit http://www.nextgenerationlabs.com or contact Vincent Schuman at Vincent@nextgenerationlabs.com.

About Next Generation Labs

Founded in 2014, Next Generation Labs developed TFN Nicotine®, the world’s leading synthetic nicotine that is not derived from tobacco. TFN Nicotine is used in over 40 e-liquid brands in the US and is playing a central role in revolutionizing the e-cigarette and vaping industry worldwide.

http://www.nextgenerationlabs.com