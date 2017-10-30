International Concrete Repair Institute to Host Fall Convention

The International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), the only association in the concrete industry devoted solely to repairs, restorations, and protection, will host their annual Fall Convention at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. The meetings will run from Wednesday, November 15 through Friday, November 17. “Docks, Locks and Canals” is the theme of the Convention, as concrete repair specialists and contractors will learn about best practices for repairing structures in the harshest of settings for concrete, near corrosive elements.

In light of the impact natural disasters have had on major metropolitan areas in the United States and abroad, ICRI has invited Lieutenant General Russel Honoré (retired) to be the keynote speaker at the Convention. Lt. Gen. Honoré is a decorated 37-year veteran, and was the commander of the Joint Task Force Katrina & Global Preparedness Authority, where he became known as the “Category 5 General” for his striking leadership style in coordinating military relief efforts in post-hurricane New Orleans.

The ICRI Fall Convention will also feature 20 presentations given during four half-day technical sessions, with each of the presentations counting towards attendees’ Professional Development Hours (PDH), the continuing education requirement for licensure and certification for contractors and concrete repair specialists. Each attendee is eligible to receive up to 12 PDH credits at this year’s ICRI fall conference.

The Technical Sessions will be highlighted by:



Damage Assessment of Reinforced Concrete Offshore Structures with Peter Feenstra of Exponent, Inc.

Condition Inspection of Marine Structures with Julie Galbraith of Simpson, Gumpertz & Heger, Inc.

Back to the Beginning: Natural Cement Use in Historic Canal Restoration with Michael Edison of Edison Coatings, Inc.

Solutions for the Repair and Protection of Marine Structures with Hazem Jadallah of BASF.

Prevention and Repair of Problems Related to Corrosion in Marine Environments with Kevin Yuers of Kryton International, Inc.

Procurement Methods for Sustainable Repairs with Leo Whiteley of Walker Consultants.

“People depend on concrete repair more than they know, and the work of repair industry is crucial to the safety and prosperity of people, businesses and communities large and small. ICRI is committed to this responsibility and has worked diligently to put on the most informative conference of our 28-year history,” said Brian Daley, president of ICRI. “New Orleans will be the perfect setting for our members and guests to see the positive impact our work can have on restoring the infrastructure of a major city.”

For more information, visit the ICRI Fall Convention webpage.

