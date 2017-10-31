IoTium, the first secure network infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced today that it will be presenting at the TC3 Summit 2017 in Mountain View, California, November 1-2, 2017. Ron Victor, IoTium Founder and CEO, will co-present with Christos Kolias, Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Netsquared Studio at Orange Silicon Valley in a case study session focusing on SDN challenges in IoT for telecoms.

The 10th Annual TC3 Summit is a two day event where companies who build communications networks come together to discover innovations and discuss technologies that will change the industry.

WHO: IoTium’s Ron Victor, Founder and CEO, will attend the event and speak in a case study session with Christos Kolias, Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Netsquared Studio at Orange Silicon Valley.

WHAT: Ron Victor, with co-presenter Christos Kolias, will share how attendees can obtain complete visibility of their IoT network, securely connect, deploy and manage any application to the edge from the cloud at-scale in the session, “Addressing Software Defined Networking Challenges in IoT for Telecoms.”

TC3 Summit 2017 will take place from Wednesday, November 1st to Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Ron’s session will be held on Thursday, November 2nd at 2:50 p.m. PT.

WHERE: The TC3 Summit will be held at the Computer History Museum, located at 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, California 94043.

About IoTium, Inc.

IoTium is the first secure network infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by GE Ventures, March Capital, The Fabric and Juniper Networks, IoTium was founded with the understanding that secure connections matter. The company’s patented technology enables a Network as a Service (NaaS) solution to securely connect legacy onsite systems to cloud-based applications, allowing building and industrial automation, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, and smart city industries to realize the promise of Industry 4.0. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

