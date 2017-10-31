The best websites and apps have a common theme—they’re easy to use and understand and that’s why demand is consistently on the rise for UX designers and other professionals in this field.

Onward Search, a leading digital, creative and marketing staffing agency, has released its list of “The Most In-Demand Digital Creative Talent for 2018.” The rankings are a representation of the most sought after professionals in the creative space as determined by Onward Search. The data was derived using public and private information on hiring trends and job listings.

Topping this year’s list are UX Designers, who reclaimed the number one spot after placing second in Onward’s prior rankings. These professionals are responsible for the totality of the experience a user has when interacting with a website, app or other product. The functions of their role may include, but are not limited to, research, wireframing, user testing, and visual design.

“The best websites and apps have a common theme—they’re easy to use and understand,”

said Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. “And that’s why demand is consistently on the rise for UX designers and other professionals in this field.”

Rounding out the top five slots on this year’s list are Product Designers, Digital Designers, UI Designers and Digital Project Managers. With demand far exceeding supply, these professionals are seeing a surge in value from businesses looking to integrate new technologies and strategies to get an edge on their competition.

“If you want to hit the ground running in 2018, you need to begin your talent search now,” added Clark. “We hope this guide will help educate hiring managers on the current digital, creative and marketing talent landscape, so they can make informed decisions on building their team(s) in the new year.”

“The Most In-Demand Digital Creative Talent for 2018” infographic also includes information on salary ranges, talent descriptions and related roles. View it online at: https://goo.gl/S4G2q8

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading recruitment and staffing agency for digital, creative, and marketing talent. We work with the nation's’ top digital agencies, companies, and brands and offer a full range of solutions to include freelance staffing, temp-to-perm, and permanent placement. The company is headquartered in Wilton, CT with 12 offices. We can also be found online at onwardsearch.com, on Twitter at @onwardsearch, or on Facebook at facebook.com/onwardsearch.