M-Files Announces 2017 Americas Partner Award Winners

M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the partners from the Americas region the company honored during its 2017 Partner Conference in San Diego for demonstrating excellence in innovation, sales and marketing and customer solutions based on M-Files technology. The Americas region includes partners located in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

The annual M-Files partner conferences are an opportunity for sales, marketing and technical staff from M-Files partner organizations to participate in educational sessions, receive updates on new product developments as well as network with other partners and M-Files executives.

M-Files will host its next partner meeting in Miami Beach on May 30 - June 1, 2018, bringing together the company's global channel ecosystem including partners from over 100 countries worldwide.

The 2017 M-Files Americas Partner Award winners include Allied Business Solutions (Payette, ID), FIREPROOF (Grove City, OH), GEOMAP GIS America (Saint-Bruno, Canada), HMB (Westerville, OH), IBSolution (São Paulo, Brazil), Marco (St. Cloud, MN), Solution Bench (Colorado Springs, CO) and Strickland Solutions (Fort Worth, TX).

“Our thriving partner ecosystem is a core driver behind the strong growth we've experienced this past year, and the partners we've recognized have excelled in leveraging M-Files to solve business-critical information management challenges and requirements in new and innovative ways,” said Scott Erickson, senior vice president of channel sales at M-Files Corporation. “We're proud to honor this exceptional group of partners for their outstanding accomplishments.”

By joining the M-Files Partner Program companies can add a new revenue source in the rapidly-growing content services, enterprise content management (ECM) and related markets by selling and servicing M-Files as a solution that is complementary to their existing product portfolio. The program allows partners to grow and profit by meeting the information management, quality and compliance needs of companies in a wide range of industries. M-Files provides a broad spectrum of business opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators and consulting services companies in a variety of industries and market segments. The company is committed to providing its partners with the resources and support needed to drive new license and subscription revenue, as well as deployment and integration services to maximize profitability and customer success.

