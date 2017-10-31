We are proud to acknowledge our recipients for their accomplishments and look forward to our future collaboration in achieving the EWF’s mission of engaging, developing and advancing women leaders!

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy (EWF) is pleased to announce the 2017 Women of Influence Award Recipients and EWF Corporate Award Winner. Co-presented by Accenture and Alta Associates, the annual Women of Influence Awards recognize four women for their accomplishments and leadership roles in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy. The EWF also recognizes one corporation for their efforts in advancing and promoting women in their organization. The EWF honored this year’s recipients at an awards ceremony held during their 15th Annual EWF National Conference.

The Women of Influence Awards recognize women in four categories: Public Sector & Academia, Private Solutions Provider, Corporate Practitioner and One-to-Watch. Finalists were selected by a panel of judges from nominations submitted by the nominee's peers. Judges selected the winners based upon a six-point set of criteria: A positive influence on the professional community, the application of creativity or innovation in solving problems or overcoming challenges, a demonstrated commitment to the highest ethical standards, a history of designing and implementing effective solutions, sustained record of accomplishments and contributions to the field, and service as mentor of trusted advisor to colleagues, students and others. The EWF Corporate Award looks at corporate performance, sustainability, women in key positions, and corporate governance.

"The Executive Women’s Forum is thrilled to honor the 2017 Women of Influence Award recipients and the EWF Corporate Award winner," said Joyce Brocaglia, EWF Founder and CEO of Alta Associates. "We are proud to acknowledge our recipients for their accomplishments and look forward to our future collaboration in achieving the EWF’s mission of engaging, developing and advancing women leaders!”

Congratulations to the following Recipients:

Corporate Practitioner: Nasrin Rezai, Global Chief Information and Product Cyber Security Officer, GE

One-to-Watch: Stephanie Domas, Lead Medical Security Engineer, Battelle

Private Solutions Provider: Angela Messer, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Public Sector & Academic: Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare/ Director of Naval Intelligence, United States Navy

Congratulations to Accenture for winning the 2017 EWF Corporate Award! This award is a tribute to Accenture’s management and board, who have prioritized offering leadership positions to talented women, as well as providing a female-friendly corporate culture fostering their professional development. Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to Accenture’s culture and embedded in its core values.

To nominate a Woman of Influence for 2018 or for more information about the Women of Influence Awards, please visit https://ewf-usa.site-ym.com/page/WOIAwards.

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the largest member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance Risk & Compliance and Privacy. The EWF serves emerging leaders as well as the most prominent and influential women in our field by facilitating programs and events throughout the year including a National Conference, regional meetings, leadership development and mentorship programs as well as interaction with global thought leaders through an online community. For more information visit, http://www.ewf-usa.com.

About Alta Associates:

Founded in 1986 Alta Associates is widely acknowledged as the leading boutique executive search firm specializing in Information Security, Cybersecurity, and IT Risk Management. Alta is recognized for their deep understanding of the information security industry and the drives that shape it. Having successfully partnered with global enterprises for 30 years, Alta has filled many of the most high profile Chief Information Security Officer roles and built world class Information Security, Cybersecurity and IT Risk organizations. Alta is well known for their ability to attract and deliver top tier executives and the teams that support them and is named as one of the top 50 executive search firms in the United States. For more information visit: http://www.altaassociates.com or call 908-806-8442.

About Accenture Security:

Accenture solves our clients' toughest challenges by providing unmatched services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. We partner with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, driving innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. With expertise across more than 40 industries and all business functions, we deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world. For more information visit: https://www.accenture.com.

