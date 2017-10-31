Islands Restaurants Makes a Splash with New Carlsbad Location

Known for specialty burgers, fresh-cut fries, and ice-cold tropical drinks, Islands Restaurants is bringing its surf-inspired atmosphere to a new location in San Diego County. Located at 2501 El Camino Real Suite 204 in Carlsbad, the restaurant opens Tuesday, October 31.

Debuting at The Shoppes at Carlsbad – the newly redeveloped shopping and entertainment center – the restaurant location is the perfect spot for a pre-or post-shopping family meal, or drinks before a movie. The 4,500 square foot restaurant features an open and airy feel with plenty of big screen TVs ideal for cheering on sports teams or catching the latest surf videos. Guests can grab a seat at the bar or relax and enjoy Islands’ signature beach vibe by dining on the outdoor patio area, equipped with heaters and a spectacular communal fire pit table.

“The Islands team is incredibly proud to be opening at The Shoppes at Carlsbad,” said Michael Smith, president of Islands Restaurants. “Carlsbad is our home base, and it means a lot to open our 10th San Diego location here, especially as we celebrate our 35th anniversary this year.”

The Islands menu features delicious burgers such as the classic Big Wave or the Hawaiian topped with fresh grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese; a variety of flavorful beach tacos and fresh salads; and its famed Island Fries – fresh cut daily and cooked to crispy perfection. Guests can choose from a wide selection of ice-cold beverages: local craft beers in frosty mugs or one of Islands’ signature tropical cocktails, including the Mai Tai or the Big Island Iced Tea with vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec, pineapple juice and strawberry purée.

Guests can also visit Islands for regular happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and late night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close every weeknight in the bar area to enjoy discounted offerings including Beachside Sliders, Cheddar Fries, beer, wine and tropical cocktails.

Islands at The Shoppes at Carlsbad will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit http://www.islandsrestaurants.com.

Follow Islands on Twitter and Instagram @IslandsBurgers and like Islands at http://www.facebook.com/IslandsRestaurants.

About Islands Restaurants

Founded in 1982, Islands focuses on providing the finest quality food and an outstanding guest experience. The company’s philosophy that eating out should not be complicated is reflected in the simple, fresh ingredients found in its signature burgers that are never frozen, daily fresh cut fries and the best tropical drinks around – all served in a laid back, beach-inspired environment. The Carlsbad-based company operates 57 restaurants throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. For more information visit http://www.islandsrestaurants.com.