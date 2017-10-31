B2B prospects have embraced customer reference content as a key component to the buying process

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s largest customer success reference platform for B2B business software & services, has surpassed 200,000 pieces of vendor-generated customer success review content on the platform. Founded in 2014, FeaturedCustomers continues to advance as the leading platform for vendor generated customer success review content which helps prospects validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs.

“We launched FeaturedCustomers in 2014 because we believed providing a 3rd party customer reference platform for vendors to show off their customer references such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, customer stories and customer videos would provide the greatest level of transparency for B2B prospects,” says FeaturedCustomers founder, Jeff Eichel.

Eichel continues, “Experiencing over 100% percent growth in our reference platform over the past 12 months validates & reflects how B2B prospects have embraced customer reference content as a key component to the buying process. I am excited that everyday we help thousands of B2B software & service prospects find the customer right customer reference content to help them validate their purchasing decisions.”

