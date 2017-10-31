Projectmates to help Conroe ISD with Construction Management Software Projectmates provided the ability to look at construction projects and existing campuses from the Owner’s perspective while also having all the necessary tools for active construction project management and scheduling, and all at a very competitive cost.

Projectmates by Systemates, Inc. will be implemented for Conroe ISD to help capture and retain campus data as well as centralize workflow processes for billings and capital planning for future projects and bond programs.

Conroe ISD will be expanding their capital construction projects with Projectmates as the primary platform for scheduling, document management, and bond management. With over 40 built-in tool modules that can collectively manage the full lifecycle of a project, Conroe ISD will utilize their new software platform to manage its bond projects from capital planning all the way through construction, grand opening, as well as maintenance/renovation.

The capturing and centralizing of essential campus data for multiple projects is crucial for having successful projects. Projectmates offers the ability to access and reference documents and drawings whenever and wherever the necessity arises. Projectmates also has a native mobile app that users can have full access to all project files, tasks, and responsibilities regardless of location. Projectmates acts as an all-in-one platform for owners, executives, and project managers alike to collaborate easily— increasing efficiency, accountability, and productivity while simultaneously reducing costs.

Easy to use capital planning software is crucial for school districts who are granted bonds. The capital improvement module within Projectmates will enable Conroe ISD to track and maintain their capital projects and funding sources. Multiple funds can be created and grouped while balances can be followed within Projectmates construction project management software.

Instead of having to continuously update and maintain spreadsheets that can only be accessed by one person, Conroe ISD will have the ability to have multiple people work and collaborate with up-to-date information as commitments and pay applications are entered and approved within Projectmates.

Some project challenges Conroe ISD had previously experienced before partnering with Projectmates included keeping records in a controlled and regimented format. Another challenge for Conroe ISD was the lack of ability to maintain access to the data within their internal network, including the lack of knowledge for any outside team members to be able to access and upload current data. Projectmates helped to centralize project data and increase collaboration while offering mobile access to real-time information.

About Conroe ISD

Conroe ISD is a 348 square mile school district located in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. The geographic areas of the District are diverse and include The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Oak Ridge North, Conroe, and Caney Creek, as well as several other smaller towns, communities, and unincorporated areas. Conroe ISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in the State with an average enrollment growth of approximately 1,500 students per year.

About Systemates

Today, Systemates has an expansive client base — from traditional construction companies to Real Estate Trusts, from Healthcare facilities to modern Educational Institutes and from Public Sector groups to leading Retail businesses. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

With its cutting-edge technology, Projectmates creates one seamless platform for managing the complete lifecycle of construction from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining the facilities. Over 100,000 projects from organizations such as Retailers, Real Estate developers, Educational and Government agencies rely on Projectmates to manage billions of dollars in capital construction programs. Projectmates has been trusted by construction owners for over 20 years and is SOC 2 TYPE II certified.