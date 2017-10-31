Dr. Janette Williams, Cincinnati Dentist We are constantly learning about oral health and the effects on our own bodies. But few people realize the effect it has on preborn babies and their overall health

Dr. Janette Williams, DDS, encourages pregnant women to be aware of oral health issues and seek treatment if necessary. Hormonal changes in a woman’s body are evident during puberty, monthly cycles, pregnancy and menopause. Oral contraceptives can also affect hormone levels, all of which leads them to be more susceptible to oral health problems like gingivitis. In order to be proactive in this area, Dr. Williams offers an oral health screening, as well as an oral cancer screening, for all expectant moms and new moms.

Due to increased blood flow throughout the body during pregnancy, nourishment to oral bacteria is increased causing swollen and bleeding gums which can lead to significant gingivitis. Working hand-in-hand is the natural increase of prostaglandin which eventually signals the time to initiate labor, ultimately resulting in birth. However, when gingivitis occurs, prostaglandins are produced and can indicate that it is time to start labor, even though the baby is not full term. Premature babies have a greater risk of morbidity, mortality and disabilities.

As far back as 1989, Dr. David Barker and other investigators discovered a link between birth weight and heart disease. The study, known as fetal origins, have determined that the nine months of gestation are “the most consequential period of life, permanently influencing the wiring of the brand and the functioning of organs such as heart, liver and pancreas.” That is according to Dr. Betsy Reynolds, RDH, MS. This field of medicine, now called Developmental Origins of Health an Disease, show that stresses experienced in the womb alter the organs of the fetus which affect them throughout their entire life.

“We are constantly learning about oral health and the effects on our own bodies. But few people realize the effect it has on preborn babies and their overall health. We do know that preterm babies have a far greater risk of many infant health problems,” said Dr. Williams.

While other factors, like smoking, obesity and diabetes contribute greatly to preterm births, recent studies show that women with periodontal infections are three to five times more likely to deliver preterm than those who have healthy mouth and gums. According to the March of Dimes, babies of mothers with periodontal infections are twice as likely to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit and three times more likely to experience extended hospital stays beyond seven days.

According to the study by Dr. Reynolds, oral bacteria in the body can enter the uterine environment and bloodstream and reach the fetus through the mother’s blood. This causes an immune and inflammatory response which may account for up to 50% of premature births.

Dr. Janette Williams encourages women who plan on getting pregnant, or those who have just learned they are pregnant, to make a dental appointment and continue to monitor their oral health throughout their pregnancy. Flossing matters all the time but during pregnancy it can make the difference of having a full-term pregnancy or a premature birth. In order to assist expectant and new moms, the oral health screening and oral cancer screening are complimentary to expectant and new moms with babies up to three months.

Dr. Janette Williams has been in the Cincinnati area for more than 18 years. She is well known in the area as a caring and compassionate full-service dentist. With a wide array of services offered, (implants, whitening, straightening, BOTOX ® and even emergency dental care) she can meet the needs of most of her patients in her office. She is a graduate of University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at the Ohio State University. She regularly takes advanced courses to keep her abreast of the latest treatments and procedures.

For more information, visit her web site at http://www.janettewilliamsdds.com

Contact Information

Dr. Janette Williams

9563 Montgomery Road

Cincinnati, OH 45242

513-793-5703