The iaedp™ Foundation’s President Council, the collective group that embodies the leading eating disorder treatments centers located throughout the U.S., are a major source of support for iaedp™ and its mission. For 32 consecutive years, Presidents Council members have been key sponsors of the signature annual iaedp™ Symposium.

As partners of iaedp™, the Presidents Council demonstrates its dedication to the field of eating disorders through financial support of iaedp™ and the organization’s mission of serving the professional eating disorders community through education and certification.

“The iaedp™ Foundation is committed to excellence and the ethical practice of those professionals who treat eating disorders,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation. “It’s through support of the Presidents Council that enables iaedp™ to provide the appropriate training and competencies for professionals to function in all aspects of eating disorder treatment.”

Scheduled for March 22-25, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate, the upcoming iaedp™ Symposium features keynote speakers, workshops and presentations, pre-certification courses and preconference trainings. Offered to national and international professionals alike, the iaedp™ Symposium is dedicated to meet the needs of professionals in the treatment of eating disorders.

The generosity of the 16 Presidents Council member organizations allow the iaedp™ Foundation to develop ongoing educational opportunities specific to the treatment of eating disorders and provide these to healthcare professionals who treat eating disorders. The iaedp™ Foundation’s Board of Directors also recognizes the Presidents Councils’ commitment to research in order to produce the most up-to-date and innovative education techniques available to the medical community.

Added Harken, “The Presidents Council is significant to the success of the iaedp™ Foundation. We appreciate the group’s unwavering support.”

Member organizations of the iaedp Presidents Council include:

Center for Change

Eating Recovery Center

Green Mountain at Fox Run

Laureate Eating Disorders Program

La Ventana

McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers

Monte Nido & Affiliates

Pine Grove Women’s Center

Remuda Ranch at the Meadows

Rogers Behavioral Health

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Selah House

Timberline Knolls

The Ranch

The Renfrew Center

Veritas Collaborative

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation proudly announces the supporting sponsors for the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium:

Silver and Event Sponsor: Avalon Hills

Bronze Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers

Bronze Sponsor: Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Centers