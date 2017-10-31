Ariel Martinez The military spouse funding program (or MyCAA) is a great resource for spouses looking to advance their education and career goals. Past News Releases RSS

The two-week hands-on ITMI training prepares graduates for immediate employment within the travel, tourism and event management industries. Military and diplomatic personnel will also benefit from this unique professional development and career advancement opportunity.

A fundamental part of ITMIs curriculum deals with the psychology of group travel, students learn to gracefully navigate through any challenges that may arise on a tour. The class will be of tremendous value to anyone who is responsible for leading a group, managing an event or showcasing a destination or attraction for VIPs.

Military spouses can take advantage of the Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts (MyCAA) program, which provides financial assistance for military spouses who are pursuing degree programs, licenses or credentials leading to employment in portable career fields. The ITMI certification as a professional tour director or guide allows military spouses to lead tour groups or VIPs virtually anywhere in the world and maintain total control over their schedules.

“The military spouse funding program (or MyCAA) is a great resource for spouses looking to advance their education and career goals,” states Ariel Martinez. “The financial help I received allowed me to attend ITMI, kickstarting my new career as a certified tour director and guide.”

“As an accredited military spouse career advancement education provider ITMI can open a world of new opportunities to military dependents,” says Ted Bravos, CEO of ITMI. “They can choose to work full or part-time and they can lead tour groups or VIPs domestically or internationally.”

For more information about the Military Spouse Career Advancements Accounts program (MyCAA) visit http://www.military.com/education.

About ITMI:

Since 1976, ITMI has been America’s premier training and certification program for professional tour directors, guides, motor coach drivers and travel staff. For more information about ITMI contact Annemarie Osborne Annemarie.Osborne@gmail.com 949-237-2906 or visit http://www.itmisf.com.

