Nicole Hunter, HNTB project manager in the firm’s New York office, was elected president of the New York chapter of Professional Women in Construction.

Hunter is a construction management professional with more than 25 years of experience working on major transportation projects including modernization of the Goethals Bridge, construction of the World Trade Center and East Side Access program in New York City; Skyway-New Bay Bridge in Oakland, California; and Central Artery/Tunnel project in Boston.

“It is a great honor to be elected by my peers to help lead our mission of helping women continue to advance in the construction and related industries,” said Hunter. “Working with our membership, I intend to continue building PWC’s national impact, including efforts to establish new chapters in cities around the country.”

“It is an honor to work with Nicole on the Goethals Bridge public-private partnership project, and to see her bring that same level of professionalism and success to PWC-New York as the newly elected chapter president,” said Anthony Piechnik, PE, HNTB senior project manager and vice president. “Nicole’s leadership and example will not only be beneficial for women in construction, it will be an asset to the construction industry in general.”

At PWC-NY, Hunter also serves as president of the 2017-2020 board of directors as well as on the program, membership and national board of directors’ summit committees. Additionally, she is an active member of the Women’s Transportation Seminar, Construction Management Association of America, New York Building Congress and Society of Military Engineers.

Hunter holds a construction project management certificate from Northeastern University and CMAA certification in construction project management. She studied law and social sciences at Harvard University, and business administration at Wesleyan College.

HNTB plays an integral role in many of the region’s most important infrastructure programs, including construction manager for renewal and rehabilitation of multiple station facilities for New York City Transit; program manager for New Jersey Transit’s implementation of Positive Train Control technology; owner’s engineer for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge; lead structural designer of the Kosciuszko Bridge; technical consultant for the Goethals Bridge replacement project; and general engineering consultant for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, among others.

