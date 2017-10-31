Intrinsic ID China is home to some of the world’s best technology companies in the semiconductor and IoT industries, and we are excited to bring them Intrinsic ID’s SRAM PUF technology.

Intrinsic ID®, the world’s leading provider of digital authentication technology for Internet of Things security and embedded applications, today announced it has entered into a sales representative agreement with Open Security Research. Under the terms of the agreement, OSR will represent Intrinsic ID in China.

“As we expand our global footprint, establishing sales and support capabilities in China is critical. I expect Open Security Research will be an excellent partner for Intrinsic ID,” said Pim Tuyls, chief executive officer at Intrinsic ID. “We look forward to working with OSR, a leading security firm in China, as we push further into China and work with technology leaders there.”

“China is home to some of the world’s best technology companies in the semiconductor and IoT industries, and we are excited to bring them Intrinsic ID’s SRAM PUF technology,” said Alan Marzec, vice president, Sales and Marketing, of Open Security Research. “We expect explosive growth in IoT to continue, as well as the need for security. We look forward to working with Intrinsic ID to support this growth.”

About Open Security Research

Open Security Research, based in Shenzhen, China, works with technology leaders in a range of markets, including IoT, content protection, biometrics, payment, and automotive & UAV. The company is a leading cryptographic IP provider in China, an accredited security laboratory of the Internet Connectivity Alliance (ICA - Alibaba) and a FIDO Alliance member. In addition of providing IP and solutions, OSR also has extensive resources dedicated to security evaluation in its Shenzhen laboratory.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading digital authentication company, providing unclonable identities for all Internet of Things devices in the world. Its security solutions, based on Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology, can be implemented in hardware and software, and are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military systems. Intrinsic ID’s award recognition includes the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award and the EU Innovation Radar Prize. Intrinsic ID security has been proven in millions of devices certified by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Visa and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at http://www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

