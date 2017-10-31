The Folio: Marketing Awards celebrate excellence in magazine media marketing across multiple markets. The prestigious awards program is designed to identify and honor groundbreaking campaigns for work produced for internal and external clients alike.

Entries are due Thursday, November 30, with a late entry deadline of December 7. For more information on the Folio: Marketing Awards, visit http://www.foliomag.com/awards.

App (Magazine Replica)

Account-Based Marketing Campaign

Branding / Rebranding Campaign

Content Marketing / Sponsored Content Package

Contests/Sweepstakes

Email Campaign

Experiential Marketing Campaign

Event Marketing Campaign

Influencer Marketing Campaign

Integrated Program

Lead Gen Program

Social Media Marketing Campaign

The Gold! Award

Agency of the Year

Agency / Client Content Marketing Relationship

Marketer of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

To view a full list of categories, please visit http://www.foliomag.com/awards.

Past Folio: Marketing Award winners include 1105 Media for Social Media Marketing Campaign, Playboy Enterprises for Contests/Sweepstakes, and The Atlantic for Marketing Team of the Year.

For questions about the awards program or for assistance in entering, contact Jessica Coonan at jcoonan(at)accessintel(dot)com. For questions about sponsoring the Folio: Marketing Awards, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com.

