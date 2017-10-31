Will Congress Slash Contribution Limits to the Self-Directed Solo 401k?

With recent talks on Capitol Hill, the markets are left wondering what will become of a number of financial issues important to American investors—tax cuts, tax breaks, and, potentially, any movement on IRAs. For those with a Self-Directed Solo 401k, the talk of potentially slashing contribution limits appropriately has some investors worried.

Jim Hitt, the CEO of American IRA in Asheville, NC, recently turned to the American IRA blog to explain what this might mean to investors. Writing about the chances of Congress slashing these contributions, Jim Hitt started the blog with, simply: “No.”

“If they were,” wrote Jim Hitt, “It would be big news to many of our clients, who went through the trouble of setting up a self-directed solo 401k for their small businesses or consulting ventures.”

Pointing to a recent article in the New York Times, Jim Hitt pointed out that there’s very little language in the form of a bill on the floor of the House of Representatives that would actually change the contribution structure of the Self-Directed Solo 401k —or any 401k, for that matter. That means that while there’s talk in the press and by some talking heads about changing contribution limits, any serious legislation looking at those changes does not actually appear to be in the works.

“There’s a big difference between consideration or theorizing,” says Jim Hitt, “and what actually gets done. The truth is, it takes a lot of work to get a bill passed these days, and it requires a lot of compromise. The mere fact that some have talked about changing contribution limits to the 401k is interesting, but until something materializes, it won’t be anything more than that.”

With Jim Hitt considering it unlikely that there are any changes to the 401k plans soon, the fact remains that these plans retain high contribution limits for the average retirement investor, making them an ideal vehicle for those who want to reduce their tax burden through retirement savings. Self-Direction means that investors can choose different investment types across a range of asset classes that aren’t prohibited by the IRS.

