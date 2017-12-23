Millennium Buildings, located in Dobson, North Carolina is offering a Christmas & New Year Special discount of 6% on all of its Steel Buildings viz. Triples, Garages, Barns, Carports, RV Carports, Commercial, Utility Buildings and Custom Buildings priced above $5000, till 31st Dec 2017.

Millennium Buildings is a trusted name for providing top of the line American Made Steel Structures and they offer the highest quality of “Made in USA” materials in 23+ states across USA. They currently offer services in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Millennium Buildings offers a competitive range of designs under each category of Triples, Garages, Barns, Carports, RV Carports, Commercial, Utility Buildings and Custom Buildings intended for both domestic as well as commercial use. All buildings come with free delivery and installation.

The buyer only needs to select the category & design, thereafter Millennium Buildings will come up with a suitable building structure plan for him / her or if the buyer wishes to fully customize the building, he / she can get it done along with 15 different color options to choose from. Additionally, in order to bring out ease to their customer, all these customizations are available at Millennium Buildings website @http://www.millenniumbuildings.com and the buyer can choose from different customization options in just a click and at the comfort of their home.

All buildings come with a 30-day workmanship guarantee and, Millennium Buildings also offers “Limited 20-year Warranty”.

Millennium Buildings is owned by an ex-military veteran, and offers a Special Military Discount as a token of appreciation, to active and veteran military personnel.

Explore more on complete products range by Millennium Buildings of Triples, Garages, Barns, Carports, RV Carports, Commercial, Utility Buildings, Custom Buildings and more details on discounts, @http://www.millenniumbuildings.com or call their Industry experts at 866-216-8499 between 8AM to 5PM from Monday to Friday.

Millennium Buildings also has active presence on Social Media. One can reach them anytime via their Facebook handle @millenniumbuildings and can receive a free quote online.