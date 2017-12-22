Touch-A-Life Foundation We look forward to giving back to the local bay area community and its students in need.

Touch-A-Life Foundation, a non-profit organization to support homeless students, today announced a fundraising event to benefit homeless students across the bay area. Backpacks, clothing, sanitation kits, and school supplies will be provided to students in need through the McKinney-Vento/Foster Care program liaisons at the local school districts.

The inaugural fundraising event will take place from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, December 22nd at the Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino, featuring teens’ performances, art exhibitions, photography auction, inspirational speeches, and live music. Created by kids, for kids less fortunate, all donations raised will go to support local homeless students.

Key performers and presenters during the event will include:



TaalSur Dance Academy

Shri Krupa Dance Company

Cupertino Music Academy

Van T. Le, Board Trustee, East Side Union High School District (San Jose)

Pat Eldridge, McKinney-Vento Liaison, Santa Clara Unified School District

Nicole Steward, Family & Community Engagement Manager, Milpitas Unified School District

Tej Gundavelli, Founder, Touch-A-Life Foundation

“We look forward to giving back to the local bay area community and its students in need,” said Tej Gundavelli, Founder, Touch-A-Life Foundation. “We welcome everyone to join us in supporting the cause.”

The event is supported by Solix Technologies and Emagia Corporation. Dinner and refreshments will be served throughout the event.

For more information on the Touch-A-Life foundation, visit http://www.touchalife.org

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

The Touch-A-Life Foundation is a non-profit organization (please view IRS approved exemption document 501(c)(3)), founded in 2012, to support homeless students. We are an organization that targets the needs of the students, and satisfies these needs to make their everyday routine as comfortable as possible. Our mission is to keep homeless students motivated to continue their education to college by helping them overcome daily resources issues. The Touch-A-Life Foundation is committed to supporting homeless students and their prosperity. By providing the students with everyday resources, promoting awareness to the general public, and educating them on the importance of higher education, we hope to ensure that the hardships these children have faced do not impede them from being successful in life.