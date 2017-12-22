“We are thrilled to make parts and accessories more accessible to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks owners, who need them.”

Myrtle Beach-based Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram Trucks dealer Mopar Parts Inc., has reaffirmed its commitment to the online automotive parts and accessories market with its new site Moparpartsinc.com. The new website, designed to meet the needs of consumers shopping for genuine Mopar products, offers Mopar Parts Inc. an outlet to compete locally and nationally in the genuine online parts and accessories market.

“We are thrilled to make parts and accessories more accessible to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks owners, who need them,” said Randy Faison, internet parts director at Mopar Parts Inc. “We are also very excited about our partnership with SimplePart, a known leader in the OEM parts and accessories e-commerce industry.”

The new site is unique in the fact that it offers customers an online retail outlet through which they can browse and purchase genuine Mopar Parts and Mopar Accessories and Gears with a user-friendly catalog. Customers can now browse the comprehensive and up-to-date parts and accessories catalog for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks, via interactive part diagrams and order parts directly to their home.

About Mopar Parts Inc.

Mopar Parts Inc. proudly serves the needs of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks drivers of the Myrtle Beach, SC area. Mopar Parts Inc.’ parts and service departments help drivers with the upkeep of all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks vehicles. Mopar Parts Inc. can be reached at 1-888-517-2787 or Moparpartsinc.com

About SimplePart

With a client base of automotive, motorcycle, truck and powersport dealerships across every major brand, SimplePart connects OE dealers with owners buying retail parts and accessories online. SimplePart provides turnkey parts catalog solutions, user-friendly websites and digital marketing services. SimplePart has official programs with Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW Motorrad, Volvo, Toyota, and more. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.SimplePart.com.