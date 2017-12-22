Wise Business Plans We can assist you in keeping your business healthy and prosperous through the use of proper planning techniques, allowing you to focus on your patients.

Instead of waiting in emergency rooms at larger healthcare facilities, doctors are reporting that more consumers are opting to head to a local acute care clinic for cold, flu and other non-life threatening maladies. Wise Business Plans, a long-time leader in the business planning industry, is now supporting acute care clinic owners and operators by offering them custom-tailored industry research profiles and high-quality, targeted healthcare business plans.

"Getting your patients in and out, keeping the business running, day after day...it's hectic. Often there is not enough time in the day to get business-building things done," said Joseph Ferriolo, Director Wise Business Plans. "We can assist you in keeping your business healthy and prosperous through the use of proper planning techniques, allowing you to focus on your patients."

Wise Business Plans custom-crafted business plans are carefully crafted to showcase startup or expansion concepts as companies seek to acquire funding from investors, look to raise capital through venture capitalists, or work with private investors. All health clinic business plans include market research and custom financials that are developed for the client's unique needs. And design experts give every plan a one-of-a-kind, professional look and each client is entitled to a free revision to ensure the plan is done right.

"Every one of our healthcare clients is important to us. We work to create a plan that will be an effective guide in realizing their ideas and goals, while also helping them to achieve quality funding for business growth," said Ferriolo.

