AIM Announces Role Change of Karl Seelig, VP of Technology

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Karl Seelig will transition to the role of independent consultant as of January 1, 2018. Following a 30-year career at AIM, Mr. Seelig will have the opportunity to support industry partners and non-solder companies with his vast knowledge and experience.

In his new role, Karl will continue to work closely with AIM’s Research & Development, Technical Support and Production Teams. Karl will continue to contribute his extensive knowledge via white papers and presentations at industry conferences.

“We are pleased that Karl will continue to work as a dedicated resource to AIM and our customers,” said Ricky Black, president of AIM. “He has been a valuable player in the research and development of many patents in soldering technology over the years. We are very happy for Karl and are excited to continue working with him.”

About Karl Seelig

In his 30 year career, Mr. Seelig has written and presented numerous technical papers on topics including lead-free electronics assembly, no-clean flux technology, assembly & process optimization, inspection, and metallurgical studies. Mr. Seelig serves as the Chairman of the IPC Solder Products Value Council and has been involved in the development of material specifications under IPC. He has received numerous patents in soldering technology, including four lead-free solder alloys.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.