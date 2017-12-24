Exam Integrity by Design. Proctorio wants to help ensure student success after a semester in which so many teachers and students carried on in the face of devastation and heartache.

Institutions and students throughout California have suffered disruptions during the crucial final exam period due to the ongoing wildfires. Proctorio announced today it is offering its online proctoring services without charge to allow students to take exams from remote locations while still protecting academic integrity.

Founder and CEO, Mike Olsen, stated, "We recognize many members of the California educational community have been affected by the recent California fires. The employees of Proctorio want to express their deepest sympathies to the many lives disrupted and endangered by this ongoing disaster."

Some schools in the affected areas have postponed finals until the spring semester. According to “Higher Ed,” classes were also canceled due to traffic issues that resulted from the wildfires. It is possible that the wildfires will cause classes to be canceled or delayed well into the new year due to structural damage, power issues and other disruptions.

Hardest hit are students who already struggle with getting to campus or have care-giving and work obligations. Jorge J.C. Sales, Executive Director of Program Development for the Foundation for California Community Colleges described the impact the wildfires are having on students in California, “When environmental challenges emerge to provide an added hurdle to equitable access and student success; added impactful opportunities such as expanded educational technology access become even more vital. By offering students affected by the recent wildfires free access to online proctoring, we are further supporting student educational completion.”

Proctorio is offering its automated online proctoring without charge to any California institution impacted by this disaster in order to help students who were prevented from taking their exams as scheduled. Proctorio's goal is to ensure fair test conditions at the convenience of students and instructors. Its proctoring solution is available anytime, day or night, without advanced scheduling or additional logins.

Jory Hadsell, Executive Director at California Community Colleges Online Education Initiative, explained the need for resources to help students complete the semester under such challenging conditions, "So many students and colleagues in California have been impacted by these devastating fires. We are thankful to have OEI partners like Proctorio that go the extra mile to assist colleges that have been impacted and are looking for every available resource to help their students complete the term."

As a partner to the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the Online Education Initiative and the Cal State System, Proctorio has been vetted for use in California and is California Student Privacy Certified for use in K-12 schools, community colleges, and universities throughout California.

Vice President of Business Development, Jon Lacivita, described Proctorio's motivation to help, "We know this is a small gesture in the wake of California’s most destructive fire season on record; however, we want to help ensure student success after a semester in which so many teachers and students carried on in the face of devastation and heartache."

