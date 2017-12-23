New Arrival of Kitchen Quartz Countertops for 2018 Makeover

Quartz Countertops Quartz is gaining in popularity among buyers, and for good reason. It's beautiful without being too overwhelming, and its durability makes it the perfect surface for countertops.

Polaris Home Design is giving homeowners who want to redesign their kitchen this festive period and new year plenty of options with an impressive new selection of quartz prefabs.

Their showroom has grown by five quartz stone colors, which makes it one of the most extensive selections in North Hollywood. With beautiful shades and patterns like Nougat, Haze, Blizzard, and Quartz Reflections, there's bound to be something that everyone likes. For homeowners who find it hard to choose, a classic, timeless option like Pure White may fit perfectly with an existing color scheme.

According to a Polaris spokesperson: "Quartz is gaining in popularity among buyers, and for good reason. It's beautiful without being too overwhelming, and its durability makes it the perfect surface for countertops."

When it comes to kitchen remodeling, there's a lot of factors to tie in. Modern houses may require a sleeker, polished look, where a rustic home might need something to tie together the light, natural atmosphere. Quartz combines refined and earthy styles to make the most of any room. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so decorating it with attractive, natural materials is never a bad decision.

Polaris Home Design specializes in making sure that every one of their quartz prefabs lives up to the client's expectations, and the expertly processed countertops are customized according to the buyer. They're perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and the wide range of color makes quartz one of the most versatile options for interior decorating.

Quartz is one of the hardest substances on Earth, and this gem-like stone is both stunning and sturdy. It's the ideal product for any kitchen counter, and its non-porous surface makes for easy cleaning. Polaris's kitchen quartz countertops require no sealing or polishing; once they're installed, they're ready for use. These quartz prefabs are also custom-cut to fit any counter, which makes buying easy.

Polaris is determined to make sure that the aesthetic of their product never falls flat. They process their quartz prefabs within their own facility, just to make sure that none of the natural beauty is ruined during the sizing. Whether the color scheme of a home is a modern, streamlined design or a more elegant display, a kitchen quartz countertop will quickly become the centerpiece of any kitchen.

Those who are ready to give their kitchen a makeover in 2018 can browse the new selection of kitchen quartz countertops in store or online. The holidays are never a bad time to begin thinking about home improvement, especially when Polaris has so much to offer.