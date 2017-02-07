Tellic specializes in applying data science and artificial intelligence with pharma companies.

Tellic LLC has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Analytics Solution Providers by Pharma Tech Outlook Magazine.

“We take pride in honoring Tellic LLC as one among the 10 companies that are specialized in providing Analytics solutions for Pharmaceutical Companies,” said Stacey Smith, Managing Editor of Pharma Tech Outlook.

Tellic specializes in applying data science and artificial intelligence with pharma companies. Tellic customers benefit from a continuously evolving platform as we regularly incorporate new technologies. It helps customers increase data science success by managing data science execution so that they can focus on strategic pressure points with stakeholders.

About Tellic LLC

Tellic is a data science technology and services company serving Pharmaceutical businesses. It has built a company uniquely equipped with data assets, technology, and talent with Pharma expertise to provide world-class data science execution-as-a-service. For more info, visit: http://www.tellic.com/

About Pharma Tech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Pharma Tech Outlook is a print magazine that covers most important and latest developments in pharmaceutical industry. A panel of experts and members of Pharma Tech Outlook’s editorial board selected and finalized the “Top 10 Analytics Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.pharmatechoutlook.com. Twitter: @rewendell