New Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel Opens in La Porte, Indiana

It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring a clean, modern, and technology friendly driven lodging accommodation to the La Porte community and we look forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s newest hotel, said Asad Malik.

Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, today announced the opening of a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel at 101 East Shore Court, La Porte, IN 46350, Phone Number: (219) 325-3700, Website: http://www.hielaporte.com

Across the street from gorgeous Pine Lake, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is both a convenient workplace and a comfortable home away from home. Situated at the junction of Hwy 35 and Hwy 39 and only two miles from downtown La Porte, this hotel’s location is perfect for business and leisure guests alike.

The 87 room hotel will feature the newest design for the Holiday Inn Express brand, “Introducing...Formula Blue.” The guestrooms will include a flexible work space; functional storage units, providing horizontal luggage storage; convenient moveable seating allowing guests to use the space in ways that work best for them; a newly designed decor for the guestroom. The open lobby design will enable guests, in particular the business traveler, to be able to connect and fulfill their overall technology needs.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring a clean, modern, and technology friendly driven lodging accommodation to the La Porte community and we look forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s newest hotel,” said Asad Malik, President & CEO of the Amerilodge Group.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, La Porte is expected to add more than 30 jobs to the La Porte community.

About Holiday Inn Express® Hotels

Holiday Inn Express® hotels are a part of the IHG brand family and are the ideal choice for the smart traveler, offering them a great night’s rest while helping them be productive on the go. Fresh, clean, modern and uncomplicated, Holiday Inn Express hotels offer competitive rates for both business and leisure travelers. Guests Stay Smart® at Holiday Inn Express hotels where they enjoy a free hot Express Start® Breakfast Bar, free high-speed Internet access and free local phone calls (US and Canada only). Launched in 1991, the Holiday Inn Express® brand is one of the largest and fastest growing brands in the hotel industry, opening hotels at a rate of two per week on average. There are currently more than 2,200 Holiday Inn Express hotel locations around the globe.