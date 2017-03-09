'Queen of Scientology' Karen de la Carriere Reveals the Church's Darkest Secrets

Karen de la Carriere was married to the President of the Church of Scientology—Heber Jentzsch (Mentor to such celebrities as John Travolta). Karen recently sat down with Bob Bain to discuss her life inside of Scientology and the Aftermath of leaving Scientology.

Nashville, TN (PRWEB)

Karen de la Carriere, 70, was a member of the Church of Scientology for 40 years. She was married to its President. She held a level of 'enlightenment' and a rank within its organization shared by only a handful of others. She was one of its 'rock stars'.

But when she left in 2010 she was branded a 'Suppressive Person', cast out, harassed and cut off from her son so completely that, when he died in 2012, she learned of his passing via a Facebook posting by a stranger. Karen sat down with Bob Bain to discuss her full, personal, and excoriating account of life as a Scientologist and life as a Suppressive Person.

This rare interview with Karen de la Carriere offers a Unique way of looking at Scientology. It's entertaining, illuminating--and done from a very fresh perspective.

