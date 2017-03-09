Karen de la Carriere, 70, was a member of the Church of Scientology for 40 years. She was married to its President. She held a level of 'enlightenment' and a rank within its organization shared by only a handful of others. She was one of its 'rock stars'.

But when she left in 2010 she was branded a 'Suppressive Person', cast out, harassed and cut off from her son so completely that, when he died in 2012, she learned of his passing via a Facebook posting by a stranger. Karen sat down with Bob Bain to discuss her full, personal, and excoriating account of life as a Scientologist and life as a Suppressive Person.

This rare interview with Karen de la Carriere offers a Unique way of looking at Scientology. It's entertaining, illuminating--and done from a very fresh perspective.