Excel Impact, LLC – with offices in Medina, Ohio and Miami, Florida – was recently named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year Under 100 Employees category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Excel Impact, LLC modernizes insurance buying by connecting consumers directly to insurance providers, which helps streamline the insurance comparison and buying process. The experienced marketing company now joins the ranks of other Stevie® winners like DropBox, Delta Airlines, and IBM. They accepted their award on June 20th at a gala ceremony in the New York Marriott Marquis.

When asked about the secret to their success, Alex Matseikovich, CEO and co-founder of Excel Impact, says, “Quality is the core of our business. We put quality in the forefront of every decision we make, and we treat our clients like partners. We make sure everyone reaches their full potential.”

Excel Impact focuses on adding technology into the insurance buying process. Advanced algorithms connect interested buyers with available sellers in their state, making it easier than ever to comparison shop. Since they started, Excel Impact has helped over 2,000,000 consumers get the best deal on health insurance and Medicare.

As for what the future may hold, Craig Sturgill, co-founder and President of Excel Impact, adds, “We’re honored to win the award in the under 100 category. With only 9 employees, we’re looking forward to more explosive growth next year!”

About Excel Impact, LLC

Excel Impact, LLC was founded in 2013 as a fast-paced and fast-growth online marketing company. With one goal in mind; we maximize profits by over-delivering premium quality results to our clients. That has been our mission ever since.

We currently focus our efforts on generating online insurance leads which are sold to our partners on a national basis. With the combined knowledge we have in the online marketing/advertising space, technology development, as well as formerly operating a national insurance brokerage; we have great insight into generating insurance leads of all types. We understand what insurance companies, agencies, and call-centers need to grow their businesses. Contact us today to learn how we can help take your business to the next level.