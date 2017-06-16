ChoiceTrade Introduces Flat Fee Option Commissions

A flat fee options pricing plan, with $0 per contract commission, provides an attractive alternative for options traders that transact a higher number of contracts per trade. At ChoiceTrade, customers may choose a $10.00 per options trade flat fee plan (up to 250 contracts per leg). ChoiceTrade's default commission plan of $5.00 per trade plus $0.15 per contract is already highly competitive and ideal for those transacting fewer contracts per trade. "This now allows the trading public to take control of their costs for trading options – The Choice is theirs!" says Neville Golvala, CEO of ChoiceTrade. "To our knowledge, no other firm offers this unique, flat fee, pricing model."*

Concurrent with this announcement, ChoiceTrade is offering 50 commission-free option trades for customers who apply before July 1, 2017 and fund their accounts by July 31, 2017.*

About ChoiceTrade

ChoiceTrade offers low cost, cutting-edge, online and direct access trading of equity securities and options. ChoiceTrade is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC. For more information about ChoiceTrade, prospective clients should visit http://www.choicetrade.com.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Investors are urged to carefully read the OCC’s Option Disclosure (https://www.theocc.com/components/docs/riskstoc.pdf) before investing in options. If you need a copy of the Disclosure please send an email to service(at)choicetrade.com or visit our Web site http://www.choicetrade.com and click on the relevant link.

*Certain restrictions apply. Index options surcharge, regulatory and exchange fees extra. See http://www.choicetrade.com or email service(at)choiceatrade.com for further information.

