Submissions Now Open for International Ocean Film Festival

“How inappropriate to call this planet Earth,” opined legendary author Arthur C. Clarke, “when it is quite clearly ocean.” For 15 years, the International Ocean Film Festival has been bringing back the focus to the 75% of our habitat that is indeed, water. Beginning on July 1, 2017, filmmakers from around the world are now encouraged to submit works that inspire others to a love – and respect – for our briny home. The winning entries will be featured at the Festival’s 15th annual celebration March 8 – 12, 2018. Entry details may be found online at http://www.oceanfilmfest.org.

“Although some would deny it, the threat to our oceans, which means to our planet, is undeniable,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director for the International Ocean Film Festival. “For 15 years, independent filmmakers from around the world have brought their talents to bear, and their passion, in love for and respect for the oceans. There has never been a time more important for those talents and passions to unite on screen for our audiences, and our world.”

Submissions may include films of all genres – documentaries, narratives, shorts, and animation films of all lengths. Subjects may focus on all oceanographic themes including but not limited to: ocean exploration, wildlife, environmental, conservation, oceanography, seafaring adventures, maritime issues, ocean sports and coastal cultures.

Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival has attracted thousands of spectators of all ages from around the world, including film enthusiasts, sea athletes, educators, and environmental supporters. Since then, the Festival has presented over 50 films from 15 different countries and featured post-film Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, special panel discussions with content experts, and the Annual Free Student Education Program. It was the first event of its kind in North America, inspired by the well-established ocean festival in Toulon, France, which has continued to draw large audiences for more than 40 years.

“Our mission is to inspire people to appreciate and care for the ocean by revealing its wonders through the independent lens,” said Blanco, noting that the Festival is now recognized as the premier venue in North America for ocean-related films. “Our work is made possible by the spirit, passion, and hard work of numerous volunteers and artists dedicated to using film as a medium to increase public awareness of the environmental, social, and cultural importance of marine ecosystems and foster a spirit of ocean stewardship.”

The 15th Annual International Ocean Film Festival will take place March 8 – 12, 2018 at venues around San Francisco. The International Ocean Film Festival is a registered 501(c) 3 non-profit.

David Perry & Associates, Inc. (415) 767-1067 / news@davidperry.com