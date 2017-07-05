Prime Farmland to Sell at Auction

“It also produced three pope and young class bucks in the 2016 hunting season.”

Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties announces the upcoming auction of 848.74± acres in Madison Parish. The property includes Class 1 agland and hunting land that will be offered in seven tracts. There are several tracts with highway frontage.

Tract one features mostly irrigated, highly production, cropland with deep well irrigation consisting of mostly commerce silt loam with some shaky clay. It has a high FSA yield history.

Tract two features irrigated, highly productive, cropland with a bayou and two deep wells for irrigation. It is 98% commerce silt loam. Tract three features a portion of “Sip” lake that produces an abundance of ducks. It also produced three pope and young class bucks in the 2016 hunting season.

The auction will be held offsite Saturday, July 29th at 10:00 AM CDT. Buyers do not have to be present at the auction as this unique auction experience allows customers the option of bidding live or online. For more information regarding the property and the terms of the sale, visit http://www.bonnetteauctions.com/auction/317180/prime-farmland-hunting-land-auction-tallulah-la/.

