Developers and investors will have the opportunity to purchase tracts of residential and commercial development land in New Prague this summer. Maas Companies Inc, an auction company specializing in selling real estate, industrial plants, equipment and special assets is handling the sale. The auction is Thursday, July 27 at 10 am. The auction will be held off-site at Quality Inn & Suites, located at 1200 1st Street NE in New Prague, Minnesota.

The auction includes three tracts in the Raven Stream Village Development, selling separately or as an entirety. The 30.06± Acre tract is zoned single family residential, the 13.43± and 1.34± Acre tracts are zoned commercial. “The property is lender owned; the bank is anxious to have a new owner acquire the land so that the community can benefit from additional homes and businesses in this growing area,” said Tyler Maas, Director of Sales & Marketing.

New Prague's motto is "A Tradition of Progress" and it shows. New Prague has a unique identity as a bridge between rural and suburban/metropolitan areas. According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, New Prague's population grew just over 60 percent in recent years. Located just 45 miles southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul and in close proximity to Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 169, residents and businesses enjoy New Prague's small town feel, outstanding amenities and quick access to the Twin Cities.

Bidders may view the land at their convenience or a staff member will be on-site during the below times:

Thursday, July 6 10 AM - 2 PM

Wednesday, July 26 1 PM - 5 PM

Details of the sale are available at the auction website, http://www.maascompanies.com or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.