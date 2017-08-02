Los Angeles, July 31, 2017. VDEX Diabetes, an operator of specialized diabetes treatment centers, announced today the public release of its White Paper on Afrezza, a new form of insulin created by MannKind Corporation, and a new treatment protocol for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. Vdex’ White, Paper is the result of a 12-month investigation of Afrezza that assessed the product from the perspective of safety, efficacy, relative utility, and usage guidelines. As a result of that investigation, Vdex is recommending a new treatment paradigm for all people with diabetes. Through the use of this new paradigm, Vdex claims, people will have far better control of their blood sugar levels with far less risk.

“Afrezza was an intriguing product about which there were widely divergent opinions, so we felt it was necessary to learn for ourselves the facts of the product. For that reason, we conducted extensive studies that ultimately evolved into the White Paper,” commented William McCullough, CEO and Founder of Vdex Diabetes.

MannKind received FDA approval for Afrezza in mid-2014 and launched the product in early 2015. Sales have been disappointing despite the effusive claims of some users. Vdex Diabetes was founded in 2015 in Los Angeles, California and currently operates several treatment facilities in the Los Angeles area.

“The disease of diabetes has been crying out for years for some new treatment that would measurably improve the care for people with the disease. It appears Afrezza is the answer. It’s far safer, more effective and much more convenient than any other insulin,” continued McCullough.

The VDEX White Paper recommends a new treatment protocol for diabetes described as “Afrezza First, Afrezza Instead, Afrezza always.” This protocol is a very significant change from the current recommendations of the American Diabetes Association.

“In recommending the new treatment protocol, we simply went where the facts took us. We just wanted to figure out where Afrezza fit among all the existing treatments. It turns out our conclusion is that Afrezza upends the entire slate of treatments. We were surprised by where we ended up,” added McCullough.

Diabetes is a disease that effects more than 1 billion people. Estimates put the worldwide incidence at over 400 million with diabetes and another 800 million “prediabetic.” VDEX contends that prediabetes is “early-stage diabetes.”

The White Paper can be found at Vdex’ website, vdexdiabetes.com.

