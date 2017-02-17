Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Harlan Robins has been elected to Midwest Real Estate News’ 2016 Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame.

Mr. Robins is a Member in the firm’s Columbus office and serves as Practice Department Manager for the firm’s Real Estate, Environmental, and Energy & Sustainability Department. He also serves as Co-Chair of Dickinson Wright’s Diversity Committee. He focuses his practice on real estate finance, development & land use, acquisitions & dispositions, and banking & financial services. He represents lenders in complex, multi-state workouts, deeds-in-lieu of foreclosure and foreclosure of real estate-secured loans, loan modifications and loan origination for permanent and construction financings.

Mr. Robins is an elected member of The Counselors of Real Estate and he is a member of the American Bar Association, the Georgia Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Columbus Bar Association. He is a recognized leader in his field by Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Ohio Super Lawyers, Columbus C.E.O., and Columbus Business First. He received his B.A. from the University of Michigan and his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

The Midwest Real Estate News 2016 Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame features 75 commercial real estate professionals from across the Midwest and represents the best that the industry has to offer. To view the complete list, please click here.

