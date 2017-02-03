Dickinson Wright, PLLC’s has hired Nashville-based entertainment attorney Noah McPike and will join the Music Row office of the firm. McPike’s practice not only spans representation of independent and major label artists, writers, producers, and industry executives, but also new media, intellectual property and corporate clients.

Some of McPike’s career highlights include representing artists that have collectively sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, representing GRAMMY/CMA/ACM and other industry award winners, securing and negotiating a large number of major label/major independent label recording agreements, negotiating touring agreements and asset/catalog purchase agreements, and working extensively with entertainment and corporate clients to develop and protect their intellectual property rights though the procurement and licensing of copyrights and trademarks. Additionally, he has negotiated sponsorship, performance, and distribution and licensing agreements. McPike’s practice also includes corporate formation, and drafting and negotiating investment, operating and joint venture agreements.

McPike is an active member of Copyright Society of the South, has served on the Executive Council for the Tennessee Bar Association Sports and Entertainment Law Section, serves as volunteer attorney for Tennessee Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and is a regular speaker on the entertainment CLE circuits. McPike has also won the following awards: Super Lawyers® Rising Star (Mid-South) (2014 – 2016), Team Member award in the U.S. News & World Report®, - Best Lawyers – Tier 1 Law Firm in Entertainment Law – Music (2013 – 2016), and Honorary Member, UMKC Entertainment & Sports Law Society (2011).

“I have known Noah for quite a few years and have not only been friends with him but respected his work when he was on the other side of deals,” said Derek Crownover, Member, International Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice Group Leader. “He and I both gained great experience with Orville Almon in the past too. Noah will be a great addition and team member for our growing group on Music Row and we are very excited to have him here with this great team we are building.”

"I’ve been honored to represent some truly great people in Nashville and the music industry as a whole," said McPike. "Joining a world class firm like Dickinson Wright, and having access to the firm’s vast array of resources, will allow me to continue providing services to my clients at the highest level. I am both humbled and thrilled to be joining Derek Crownover, a great lawyer and friend, and his amazing team."

McPike received his law degree at the University of New Hampshire School of Law (formerly Franklin Pierce Law Center), and his undergraduate degree at the College of the Holy Cross.

McPike joined the Music Row office on February 1, 2017, and can be reached at nmcpike@dickinsonwright.com and (615) 577-9607 or at ext. 6607.

About Dickinson Wright PLLC

Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 425 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has seventeen offices, including six in Michigan (Detroit, Troy, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw) and ten other domestic offices in Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Nashville and Music Row, Tenn.; Las Vegas and Reno, Nev.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Washington, D.C. The firm’s Canada office is located in Toronto.

Dickinson Wright offers our clients a distinctive combination of superb client service, exceptional quality, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen. As one of the few law firms with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, Dickinson Wright has built state-of-the-art, independently-verified risk management controls and security processes for our commercial transactions. Dickinson Wright lawyers are known for delivering commercially-oriented advice on sophisticated transactions and have a remarkable record of wins in high-stakes litigation. Dickinson Wright lawyers are regularly cited for their expertise and experience by Chambers, Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and other leading independent law firm evaluating organizations.