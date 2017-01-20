GRACEDBYGRIT Launches Cycling Kit in Collaboration With Betty Designs

Kristin Mayer Modeling the GRACEDBYGRIT Cycling Kit

Women’s premium athletic apparel company GRACEDBYGRIT has partnered with endurance clothing brand Betty Designs to launch an exclusive cycling kit to cater to the active San Diego community. More women than ever before are active: going to the gym, practicing yoga, running marathons, completing triathlons and more. Innovative brands GRACEDBYGRIT and Betty Designs, who continue to set themselves apart as women-run businesses who prioritize quality and function, have announced their first collaboration. The GRACEDBYGRIT Cycling Kit in collaboration with Betty Designs is now available for sale online at http://www.gracedbygrit.com and in-store at 153 N Highway 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

The two companies are based in adjacent towns, just miles from one another, producing apparel to empower women. GRACEDBYGRIT and Betty Designs could be considered competitors within the sports apparel industry, yet, the partnership was synergistic from Day One. GRACEDBYGRIT Co-Founders Kimberly Caccavo and Kate Nowlan and Betty Designs Founder Kristin Mayer knew there was an opportunity to grow and become more successful by working together. By joining forces, GRACEDBYGRIT and Betty Designs not only brought their unique styles together for an incredible high-performance kit, they also chose to support one another to further serve the local community.

While GRACEDBYGRIT designs apparel for every sport, this collaboration adds the first cycling kit to the GRACEDBYGRIT collection. “Our gritty customers, many avid cyclists and triathletes, requested an elegant, yet fun kit,” comments Kimberly Caccavo, GRACEDBYGRIT Co-Founder and CEO. “We teamed up with Betty Designs because we knew Kristin Mayer could design the kit our customers wanted with the elegance we desired,” adds GRACEDBYGRIT Co-Founder and COO Kate Nowlan. “We loved having the kit designed just a few blocks away by a fellow female entrepreneur and incredible athlete.”

One of Betty Designs Founder and Designer Kristin Mayer’s passions is collaborating with like-minded companies on creative projects. This is her latest Couture Custom collaboration. In a recent interview about the collaboration, Kristin commented, “working with GRACEDBYGRIT was rad because I got to push the design boundary in a new segment for them while retaining elements of their branding and style. Kimberly and Kate allowed me to take the lead on the design and create something unique for their brand.”

The GRACEDBYGRIT Cycling Kit launch exemplifies the power of women working together and supporting one another. The two piece, multi-color cycling kit was designed to be bold and feminine, featuring a ruched, compressive waistband, reflective tabs, full length zipper, leg bands that stay put and more. GRACEDBYGRIT is hosting a Cycling Kit Launch Party on Wednesday, February 1st from 4 to 7 PM PST at 153 N Highway 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075. For full details, please visit http://www.gracedbygrit.com.

ABOUT GRACEDBYGRIT

GRACEDBYGRIT is a women’s athletic apparel brand based in Solana Beach, CA, founded in 2013 by Kimberly Caccavo and Kate Nowlan after recognizing the need for high performance, flattering and safe workout gear for women. GRACEDBYGRIT designs and manufactures premium athletic apparel that makes women feel confident, safe, and motivated to be active. All manufacturing is done in San Diego with fabrics imported from Italy. GRACEDBYGRIT is an emerging leader in the women’s athletic apparel industry, where US sales have reached $44 billion, according to The NPD Group. For more information, please visit http://gracedbygrit.com/about-us.html.

About Betty Designs

The product of Kristin Mayer’s passion for design, fashion + surf culture, Betty Designs was founded in 2010 on the desire to fill a void in the women’s endurance sports market. Built on the concept that women can be both strong + beautiful, Betty Designs has blossomed into one of the most recognizable brands in endurance sports—keeping its edge with bold, playful patterns and graphics in addition to high-profile collaborations with top level athletes and brands. Rooted in triathlon but transcending beyond with a full line of performance and lifestyle pieces for cycling, running, SUP and surf, Betty Designs continues to push the boundaries and remind strong + feminine women everywhere that Bad Ass Is Beautiful™. For more information, please visit http://www.bettydesigns.com.