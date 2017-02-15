Pictured: Ziad Reda of Big Bee Convenience, MPP Monique Taylor, Mohammed Reda of Big Bee Convenience, Rami Reda of Reda Management Inc., and Youssef Reda of Big Bee Convenience. Business in Hamilton is booming! We are very grateful to the community, members of all levels of parliament, and the city who have worked very hard to facilitate businesses growth in the area.

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart celebrates their 20th year anniversary and the development of 50+ stores across Southern Ontario. Starting out as a single convenience store at 784 Concession Street in Hamilton, the Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart has not only expanded across the province, but has also promoted community outreach and engagement.

Hamilton entrepreneur Rami Reda of Reda Management Inc. who purchased the plaza where the first Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart is located, was present to celebrate the completion of the intensive 3 year overhaul of the plaza, providing the area with a fully revitalized business and community hub for all to enjoy.

“Business in Hamilton is booming! We are very grateful to the community, members of all levels of parliament, and the city who have worked very hard to facilitate businesses growth in the area,” states Rami Reda.

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart, along with Reda Management Inc. were awarded several honours throughout the fun-filled celebration.

With a day full of celebrations, many thanks were in order. The Urban Renewal Team of the Hamilton Economic Development Department was paramount in ensuring that the plaza renovations would revitalize the area and community. The Concession Street BIA team, directors, and volunteers have each played a role in supporting the development. Ward 6 Councillor Tom Jackson, Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor, and Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall were each thanked for their continued support. The Hamade family, and each and every one of our Big Bee owners and operators.

The biggest thanks were reserved for the city of Hamilton and the community for their loyalty, encouragement, and unending support.

With more than 10 years of business under his belt, Rami Reda continues to be involved in the Hamilton business community focusing on real estate acquisition and development, franchising, product development, the medical industry and much more.