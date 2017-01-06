FMCA Makes Plans for 'Rally In The Valley,' Announces RV Basics Course

FMCA's Rally in the Vally will be held in Chandler, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

FMCA's 95th International Convention has been dubbed “Rally In The Valley,” a nod to the host area’s designation as the Valley of the Sun.

RV owners are invited to register to stay on-site in their RV or to purchase an event passport that allows them to enjoy all of the activities except overnight parking.

Members or guests may also come just for the day to view the motorhomes that will be on display and wander through hundreds of booths filled with RV accessories, components, and RV service providers.

Parking space for RV families at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center is filling up quickly as the early-bird registration deadline of Friday, January 6, approaches. Registering prior to this date saves attendees up to $30. To register, visit FMCA.com or call FMCA at (800) 543-3622.

FMCA also has announced its inaugural RV Basics course, which will take place March 5 and 6 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center just prior to the Rally In The Valley. Led by several well-known RV experts, these information-packed sessions will help to get beginning RVers off to a great start after their purchase of a new or preowned vehicle, or serve as a refresher course for current owners.

“RV Doctor” Gary Bunzer; Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy; and RV Safety & Education Foundation executive director Walter Cannon will share key preparation, operation, and maintenance practices essential for trouble-free travel, all in a relaxed setting. Owners of any type of RV — or wannabe RVers — who would like to sign up for the RV Basics course or find out more can visit FMCA.com/academy or call the FMCA Events Department at 800-543-3622.

Motorhome manufacturers and dealers may be interested in purchasing RV Basics class passes to provide to customers. For information about sponsorships or to purchase packages of class passes for customers or prospective clients, contact Ranita Jones, sales manager (rjones(at)fmca(dot)com; 800-543-3622, ext. 214).

About Family Motor Coach Association • Enhancing The Motorhome Lifestyle

Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) is an international organization for families who own and enjoy the use of self-contained, motorized recreation vehicles known as motorhomes. The association maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has more than 70,000 active member families. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family Motor Coaching; a medical evacuation and travel assistance program valued at $105 per family; group rates on a roadside assistance program and on motorhome and auto insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and a tire purchasing program. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of motorhome travel and recreation. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the Web at FMCA.com.