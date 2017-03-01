By delivering a true neutral host small cell, Baicells is enabling new business opportunities and meeting the wireless industry’s growing need for robust LTE technology.

Baicells Technologies, an emerging provider of disruptive LTE solutions, has globally announced NeutralCell™, the world’s first real Neutral Host small cell during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Baicells' NeutralCell provides a shared infrastructure that can be leveraged by multiple operators and neutral host service providers. By delivering a true neutral host small cell, Baicells is enabling new business opportunities and meeting the wireless industry’s growing need for robust LTE technology.

Small cells are a developing trend within the wireless industry as mobile operators seek to add capacity and coverage to their LTE networks in order to support all users. Mobile operators can deploy small cells to provide better wireless services, including in places with dense user groups such as subways, airports, enterprise buildings, exhibition centers, shopping malls, stadiums or hotels. However, the infrastructure of these public places may have barriers that restrict the deployment of small cells by multiple operators. Each operator would need to invest a large amount of funds to meet the demand with just partial coverage. When deployed commercially, Baicells’ NeutralCell relieves these issues by providing a cost-saving solution of shared infrastructure for operators and neutral host service providers.

Baicells' NeutralCell allows neutral host service providers to deliver a shared infrastructure solution – a single small cell that can be used by multiple operators. NeutralCell meets the requirements of communication systems from different operators for the frequency band and transmitted power. Neutral host service providers can deploy NeutralCell at a site and then deliver wireless service at the facility to various operators by renting this station to them. In this way, operators can resolve the difficulty in the arrangement of special sites, save on building and operation costs, and build up their networks quickly. The commercial deployment of NeutralCell will create a sustainable and win-win opportunity for operators and neutral host service providers alike.

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company dedicated in wireless broadband access solutions. Our main products and solutions cover indoor and outdoor small cells, CPEs, antennas, etc. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to the LTE system, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless internet within everyone's reach at a very low cost.

Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks.

