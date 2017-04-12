Custom Label Water Bottles come in a variety of sizes This new production line has efficiency built in – enabling the line to run 24/7 and achieve the absolute lowest costing for customers of custom water bottles.

CustomWater, based out of Los Angeles, CA, has added an additional production line to support Custom Water Bottles. This new custom water line is able to run up to 500 bottles per minute – each bottle coming off the line with its own very unique label.

This new production line has efficiency built in – enabling the line to run 24/7 and achieve the absolute lowest costing for customers of custom water bottles. Clients have the option to choose between 8, 12, 16.9 and 23.7 ounce bottles. Various cap colors including black, red, white, purple, green, pink and clear are available for placement on branded bottles.

All Custom water bottles utilize FDA approved materials and are recyclable. With quick turn around times, a wide selection of label styles, cap colors, and bottle sizes, CustomWater.net is uniquely positioned to be your go to supplier for all private label bottle needs.

Domestic as well as International Freight and Transport are readily available. Customers have the ability to leverage the extensive transport network that CustomWater.net has assembled in order to rapidly move their water from source to final destination. Rates are very reasonable and turn times to major metro’s is typically 2-3 days from pick up to delivery.

About The Company

CustomWater.net has been providing private label promotional water bottles since 2001. As a leading bottle water company, CustomWater.net offers a wide range of bottles and custom label options to support various clients requirements and needs. CustomWater.net provides itself on providing a high level of customer service, short turn times and great pricing -- all while providing the best private label water on the market. To learn more, call 1-877-891-4274 or visit the website at CustomWater.net.