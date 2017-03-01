The decision to expand our presence in Chicago was to not only unite our growing team and plan for future growth but to better serve and more efficiently collaborate with our clients.

Dom & Tom, Inc., a top digital web, and mobile development agency have recently moved offices in the upscale section of Chicago’s Michigan Avenue called The Magnificent Mile to accommodate their rapid growth.

In addition to their headquarters in Manhattan, NY and a remote office in Los Angeles, CA, the new office space is a 94% increase from the footprint of their former office at Tribune Tower and supports the company's growth strategy.

“We were fortunate to find a great space so close to our previous office. We wanted to minimize the impact that relocation could have on our clients and our amazing staff,” said Tim Daly, Director of Operations.

The new office space offers multiple conference rooms, creative breakout areas, and a full kitchen. The expansion concept adds convenience, quality and personalized attention to their clients.

“As we started to outgrow our office, departments became dispersed among 2 floors of the Tribune Tower. The decision to expand our presence in Chicago was to not only unite our growing team and plan for future growth but to better serve and more efficiently collaborate with our clients,” said Tom Tancredi, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy Officer.

All of Dom & Tom’s phone and fax numbers will remain the same and Dom & Tom’s new address is:

625 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1800

Chicago, Illinois 60611

ABOUT DOM & TOM

Dom & Tom is an end-to-end digital product development agency focused on emerging technologies. From startups to enterprise solutions the apps they produce for their clients support strategic initiatives first and foremost through open collaboration, forward-thinking user experience, engaging design, & cross-platform development for both web and mobile. Dom & Tom has launched 300+ web projects and 110 native mobile applications. Founded in 2009, Dom & Tom is privately held with offices in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit domandtom.com or call (773) 377-5585.

MEDIA CONTACT

alice(at)domandtom.com

(323) 510-2696

