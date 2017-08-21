Exults Donates to Fund Interactive Learning Project in South Florida

"We believe that interactive learning is one of the best ways to teach our kids today. Marrying technology and learning is the key to the success of our community.”

The donation provided by Exults will benefit Floranada Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, where about half the students come from low-income homes. Many students face challenges in and out of the classroom, but fun and interactive learning methods help to provide a positive and exciting experience during school.

The donation will go towards providing interactive games that improve math, writing, and literature skills. While working with the math games, students will be able to work on their general addition and subtraction skills. The literature games will help students identify the beginning, middle, and ending of words. All interactive games are practiced on a tablet called a Recordex.

Created by Mrs. Black on DonorsChoose.org, the goal is to continuously improve the lives of students while they are at school. By making school a fun, safe, and exciting environment, students have more chances to be comfortable and learn in new ways. In regards to the donation from Exults, Mrs. Black states, "You have definitely made the beginning of this school year so exciting! Thanks to you and your generosity, my students will have a fun way to practice learning new sounds and words. They will also love having an exciting way to work on their addition and subtraction facts! I am so grateful for this wonderful gift. Thank you again."

Zach Hoffman, CEO and founder of Exults, started the company in 2005 after seeing the potential growth in online marketing. Originally coming from a finance and business operations background, Hoffman used his experiences to capitalize on a growing industry.

He says “We believe that interactive learning is one of the best ways to teach our kids today. Marrying technology and new knowledge is the key to the success of our community.”

Exults prides itself on innovation and stability. Donating to Floranada Elementary School helps improve and innovate learning in the classroom, provide a stable educational environment, and help strengthen its relationship with the community.

Today Exults works with a wide range of industries and businesses. The marketing campaigns are custom to each client to meet their unique goals, budgets, and overall messages. Given the everchanging environment of the industry, Exults works to stay ahead of the trends and grow with their clients.