LeadershipYOU.com Adds Free Lesson Plans to Online Leadership Course

LeadershipYOU.com has launched free Common-Core aligned lesson plans, valuable resources to enhance student learning and assist teachers in their efforts to guide students to become tomorrow’s self-leaders.

According to Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, creator of LeadershipYOU.com, the free Common-Core aligned lesson plans were created to further assist educators in sharing invaluable self-leadership content.

“The LeadershipYOU MOOC is an extension of our LeadershipYOU book,” Shufeldt says. “Both products combine as a complete toolkit for educators to teach leadership skills.”

Dr. Shufeldt worked with Educational Director and former high school teacher, Maribeth Sublette, to ensure this online resource will effectively serve educators and students around the world.

“We are thrilled to offer free Common-Core aligned lesson plans for teachers who use the LeadershipYOU MOOC,” Sublette says. Adding, “Not only do these lesson files include a full lesson plan, handouts, and rubrics, but they also use strategies that promote critical thinking, and enhance speaking and listening skills.”

Click here to download the free LeadershipYOU Common-Core aligned lesson plans

The LeadershipYOU free Common-Core aligned lesson plans supplement the free LeadershipYOU Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).

LeadershipYOU’s free Common-Core aligned lesson plans were created with high school students in mind, but could also work well for middle school educators with advanced students.

The free LeadershipYOU Common-Core aligned lesson plans include:



Paired Reading

Philosophical Chairs

SMART Goal Setting

Leadership Group Project

LeadershipYOU Vocabulary

Each lesson plan contains a downloadable zip file equipped with detailed lesson descriptions, presentations, rubrics, and answer keys. LeadershipYOU.com also features free online quizzes to further assist educators in monitoring their students’ understanding of this material.

About John Shufeldt: http://www.johnshufeldt.com

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. John has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership. He committed to return to school every 10 years to push his own personal envelope. John continues to practice emergency medicine, and is an adjunct professor at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

About Maribeth Sublette:

Maribeth worked as an English teacher at McClintock High School, a nationally recognized Title I school, before joining the LeadershipYOU team as Education Director. Her years in the classroom taught her the importance of creating lessons that connect with students, a principle that guided her efforts as she designed this MOOC. She is passionate about inspiring students to pursue their most amazing future.

About the MOOC:

The LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC) is composed of sixteen short videos, each aiming to cultivate the skills necessary for self-leadership. The MOOC is a free resource created specifically with teachers and students in mind. It can be used alone or in conjunction with its companion book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You.