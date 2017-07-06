DATIS HR Cloud, Inc. Welcomes Howard Center as New Client

DATIS HR Cloud, Inc. Howard Center is a leader in the Health and Human Services Industry and we look forward to continually learning from them and optimizing our software solution to best meet the needs of these unique organizations.

(July 5, 2017) -- DATIS HR Cloud, a leader in cloud-based HR and payroll software, announced today that Howard Center has officially completed implementation and replaced their HCM systems with the unified e3 software solution. The 150-year-old nonprofit with over 1,500 employees completed their trainings and began running Payroll and HR operations with DATIS earlier this month.

Headquartered in Burlington, VT, Howard Center has more than 60 locations. Howard Center helps more than 15,000 individuals and families annually by providing a variety of services including life-saving professional crisis and counseling services to children and adults; supportive services to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities who need help with education, employment, and life maintenance skills; counseling and medical services for those struggling with substance abuse; and intensive interventions for adults and children with serious and persistent mental health challenges.

Prior to e3, Howard Center relied on separate, homegrown solutions for HR and payroll practices. They were facing challenges surrounding time intensive administrative processes and complex labor costing. To address these challenges, Howard Center sought a more streamlined and unified solution, selecting the DATIS e3 platform via an RFP process. The cloud-based system is not only transforming Howard Center’s approach to managing HR and payroll, it is also enabling them to focus less on administrative tasks and more on achieving their mission.

“We are excited to be working with an organization like Howard Center and are proud to support them as they execute on an honorable mission,” Said Erik Marsh, CEO of DATIS HR Cloud. “Howard Center is a leader in the Health and Human Services Industry and we look forward to continually learning from them and optimizing our software solution to best meet the needs of these unique organizations.”

DATIS brings together the best in cloud technology, industry expertise, and superior customer service to deliver a holistic Human Capital Management and Payroll Software that manages the entire employee lifecycle in one cloud-based workforce application. Built on a foundation of Position Control, the DATIS software is a completely configurable solution designed to enable Health and Human Services organizations to increase compliance and revenues while reducing expenses and risks. Visit http://www.datis.com/ to learn more, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and Instagram.

Howard Center works to improve the well-being of children, adults, families, and communities. They offer life-saving professional crisis and counseling services to children and adults; supportive services to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities who need help with education, employment and life maintenance skills; counseling and medical services for those struggling with substance abuse; and intensive interventions for adults and children with serious and persistent mental health challenges. Howard Center was founded in 1865 and serves more than 15,000 individuals and families every year.