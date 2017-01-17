LEDrock Launches Their New Website http://www.LEDrock.com

LEDrock Logo “We have always been customer driven, and our new website is built to support electrical contractors,” said Matt Jeppson, president of LEDrock. “These are the people who will drive the market and lead our country into the great LED lighting revolution.”

LEDrock, an industry leader in LED lighting products, has announced the launch of their new website http://www.LEDrock.com. The redesigned site provides electrical contractors with the LED lighting products and sales resources they need to sell and install successful LED lighting projects. Electricians across the United States have asked for instructions and step-by-step plans on how to show building owners, property managers and other decision makers how LED lighting conversions can save a tremendous amount of money on energy and maintenance savings. LEDrock relies on this type of market feedback as they create content and resources for their customers.

“The ROI calculator is a quick and easy tool I can use when I am discussing a potential LED lighting retrofit project with a prospective customer,” said Travis Sorensen, president of Hardcore Electric, a longtime LEDrock customer. “The new tools and resources on the website are a great compliment to the customer service that I have come to expect and rely upon.”

Through the new e-commerce LEDrock store, products are now available to be directly purchased online. The store is filled with high-efficacy DLC listed LED lighting products. Products range across the lighting spectrum, including LED floodlights, LED area lights, LED high bays, LED parking garage lights, LED wallpacks and more. These low-priced LED products are of the highest quality and have great warranties. Free shipping is also available for all orders over $250.

For those looking for LED rebate and incentive programs, http://www.LEDrock.com has a full section on programs throughout the United States. Governments and utility companies are heavily subsidizing LED lighting projects, and customers can see exactly which programs are available in their local area. In many cases, these programs pay for a significant portion of the project, making an LED lighting conversion or new construction a no-brainer.

The contractor solutions section provides electricians and electrical contractors with tools, education and advice on LED products and solutions. “We have always been customer driven, and our new website is built to support electrical contractors,” said Matt Jeppson, president of LEDrock. “These are the people who will drive the market and lead our country into the great LED lighting revolution.”

About LEDrock

LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) are the future of lighting and LEDrock is proud to be part of this lighting revolution. Their expertise is in managing, consulting and implementing customer projects to create reduced energy consumption and lowered maintenance costs. They work with electrical contractors to provide LED lighting solutions, from new construction to lighting retrofits, to the customer. They also offer high-quality LED lighting products at a low price. For more information, go to http://www.LEDrock.com.