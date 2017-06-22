Mary Beth Woods Satisfied clients are the job’s greatest perks!

Haute Residence Real Estate Network has enjoyed a successful one-year collaboration with acclaimed LA-based real estate agent Mary Beth Woods.

A 40-year veteran of the real estate industry on the Westside, Mary Beth Woods has repeatedly been recognized and honored for her outstanding sales. She has listed and sold over $1 billion of real estate, from the beaches of Malibu to the hills of Hollywood, and everywhere in between.

As a Coldwell Banker Previews Estates Director, Woods has been a top producer not only within the Coldwell Banker Jon Douglas Company’s flagship Brentwood West office, but also within the entire real estate industry. She specializes in estate properties but is an expert on the whole Westside and participates in sales, from condominiums to multimillion-dollar mansions on a daily basis.

Woods has distinguished herself as one of the Real Estate Industry’s “Super Agents.” She has been honored as a member of Coldwell Banker’s prestigious “Society of Excellence” and is presently in the top one percent of all sales associates, internationally.

Woods was recently recognized in the Wall Street Journal as one of the “Top Agents in the United States.” She is listed as No. 26 in the Greater Los Angeles Rankings and No. 30 in all of Southern California for all of Coldwell Banker. As per title company statistics, for the past 20 years, she has been one of the top 25 listing agents on the Westside for properties over $1 million.

Woods is also a Certified Relocation Specialist and a Certified Negotiation Specialist, and has taken extensive negotiation classes, such as Negotiating with Difficult People at Harvard and Arbitration and Mediation at Pepperdine Law School. She has also earned the designation of a certified short-sale and properties-in-foreclosure specialist. She is presently sharing her training experience within the Coldwell Banker company.

While her personal production may exceed that of many small real estate companies, Woods’ focus is not only on the end result, but also on the details that make it satisfactory. Her business, which consists largely of repeat and referral customers, is based on service. Her tremendous commitment and understanding of family housing needs have placed her consistently on top. “It’s my best feature,” she says. “I believe in solutions. I never give up. Satisfied clients are the job’s greatest perks!”

