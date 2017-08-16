Holiday planning just got easier at Mayne Stage. Designed for small groups or hundreds of guests, Mayne Stage is a unique event space featuring three distinct areas; a spacious mezzanine area, a raised stage with state-of-the art lighting and sound, and a vibrant ground level room.

From today through October 15, guests can take advantage of the 15 percent off discount when booking their holiday event by phone at 847-869-5423 or emailing events(at)maynestage.com.

“We understand the holidays can be a hectic time to plan a party so we wanted to offer something that will help simplify the holidays,” said Lauren Ivancevic, events and marketing specialist at Mayne Stage. “Whether it is a corporate affair, wedding or holiday get together, Mayne Stage offers unsurpassed quality and packages that help make your special event flawless and unforgettable.”

Located at 1328 West Morse Avenue, Mayne Stage is a historic jewel of Rogers Park community, on Chicago’s north side. The venue opened in 1912 as a theatre and movie house. In the 1930s, the facility was remodeled using an Art Deco theme and renamed the Co-Ed Theater because of its proximity to Loyola University. The Co-Ed closed in 1954, and from 1956 until 2008, the building served in various capacities from synagogue to a shoe repair store. Mayne stage experienced major renovations through 2010, modernizing the building but maintaining its historical integrity and 1930's-era art deco splendor. The beautiful mixed-use space that can now accommodate 220 seated or 275 standing guests, or each area can be rented separately.



Mezzanine – This space can accommodate 50 seating or up to 75 standing guests. It offers a non-obstructed view of the stage and the ground floor, and includes a built-in-bar, dark wood accents. This space is ideal for a cocktail reception, VIP dinner, break-out sessions or New Year’s celebration.

Theatre Space – The Theatre space includes the stage plus the ground floor. The stage serves as an ideal spot for photos while the ground floor makes the perfect dance floor that will have guests dancing the entire party. The space is utilized for weddings, fundraisers and corporate events, and offers generous space for meetings and team building activities. The ground floor can accommodate up to 50 guests. When combined with the other spaces, the theatre space makes for unforgettable performances, seminars, video parties and presentations.

Living Room – Located on the third-level, this airy room provides the perfect bridal dressing room for us up 35 guests. It also serves as a retreat or back-of-house space for anyone needing a relaxing refuge or additional storage when using the Theatre Space and/or Mezzanine. The living room space can be booked individually or in combination. When booked individually, this space is welcoming for small private parties, meetings and more intimate holiday gatherings.

In addition to the high-definition sound system and audio/video equipment, Mayne Stage offers a list of cutting-edge to traditional caterers. Each space also offers several amenities such as, votive candles, café tables & chairs, Wi-Fi, on-site event coordinator and more. The exterior is complimented by a large deco marquee and a well-maintained façade, making it another perfect background for photo ops.

Guests can also enhance their party experience by booking a room at the nearby Lang House Bed & Breakfast from $119 per room per night or at the Emil Bach House from $495 to $1,295 per night, for the whole house, plus applicable taxes. Room reservations and room type are subject to availability, and can be made by calling (773) 764-9851.

To learn more about Mayne Stage or book a holiday event at 15 percent off, visit http://www.maynestage.com by October 15.

About TAWANI Enterprises

TAWANI Enterprises, headquartered in Chicago, is an investment group specializing in the development, investment, management and preservation of real estate properties in the Chicago area. The company represents a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, such as Stone Heritage Properties, a luxury collection of historic Bed & Breakfast properties and unique event spaces, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the TAWANI Foundation and the Pritzker Military Foundation. Properties under the Stone Heritage Properties luxury collection include Stone Terrace, Stone Porch by the Lake, Lang House, The Emil Bach House and The Lincoln Way Inn. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com.